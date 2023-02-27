Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

NYSE:DRQ traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 203,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,861. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.14. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $41.23.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $142,604. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.