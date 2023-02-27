Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Announces Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.
Dril-Quip Price Performance
NYSE:DRQ traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 203,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,861. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.14. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $41.23.
Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip
In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $142,604. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.