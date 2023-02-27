Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DRVN. Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

