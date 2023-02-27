E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.20 Price Target at UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €10.20 ($10.85) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($9.89) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.11) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.07) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

E.On Price Performance

EOAN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €10.34 ($11.00). 8,411,982 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.05. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($11.49).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

