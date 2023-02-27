EAC (EAC) Price Down 41.2% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $6,435.43 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EAC has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00400332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017321 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00871083 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,735.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

