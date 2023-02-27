eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $677.61 million and $7.95 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,494.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00576407 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00177414 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00042790 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,319,367,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,319,423,423,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
