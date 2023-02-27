Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.13.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE ECL opened at $158.58 on Monday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.03.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

