Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $133.00

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 134.46 ($1.62), with a volume of 133264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.63).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Ecora Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.71 million, a PE ratio of 278.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,458.33%.

In related news, insider Patrick Meier bought 28,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £39,434.30 ($47,488.32). In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £36,750 ($44,255.78). Also, insider Patrick Meier purchased 28,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £39,434.30 ($47,488.32). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,370 shares of company stock worth $9,158,430. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ecora Resources

(Get Rating)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.