EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $50.34 on Thursday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

