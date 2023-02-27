ELIS (XLS) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. ELIS has a total market cap of $25.02 million and approximately $620.10 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12541201 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,590.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

