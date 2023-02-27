ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €12.50 ($13.30) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.70) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

ENI stock traded down €0.18 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €13.18 ($14.03). 44,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of €13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.03. ENI has a 52 week low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 52 week high of €14.94 ($15.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.