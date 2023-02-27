Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 781.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.40. 248,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,785. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

