Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.15. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after buying an additional 235,219 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 149,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 532,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.