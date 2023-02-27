Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $43.82. 854,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,717. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

