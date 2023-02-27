Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.78. 812,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,714. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,553,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,872,000 after acquiring an additional 115,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

