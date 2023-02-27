Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Hits $2.96 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $21.22 or 0.00090251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $119.00 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,519.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00403470 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014164 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00639366 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00578303 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00177584 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00188539 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,649,894 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
