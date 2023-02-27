Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

