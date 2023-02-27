Experian (EXPGF) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Experian to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Experian and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Experian N/A N/A 41.81 Experian Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,054.04

Experian’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Experian. Experian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.0% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Experian and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A Experian Competitors -2.42% -14.79% 0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Experian and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 1 1 0 2.50 Experian Competitors 740 3852 5972 103 2.51

Experian presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.20%. As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Experian’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Experian has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Experian pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 976.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Experian peers beat Experian on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

