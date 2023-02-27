Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 3.1%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 8,103,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 15,157,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,874,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 605,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

