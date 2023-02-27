Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.57.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.50. 381,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.96. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$8.17 and a 52 week high of C$10.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.