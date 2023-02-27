Financial Comparison: Kesko Oyj (KKOYY) vs. The Competition

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kesko Oyj to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kesko Oyj and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kesko Oyj N/A N/A 13.24 Kesko Oyj Competitors $27.88 billion $680.16 million 124.76

Kesko Oyj’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kesko Oyj. Kesko Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kesko Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kesko Oyj Competitors 1091 2632 2810 102 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kesko Oyj and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Kesko Oyj’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kesko Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kesko Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kesko Oyj pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 55.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kesko Oyj and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kesko Oyj N/A N/A N/A Kesko Oyj Competitors 2.63% 17.45% 5.30%

Summary

Kesko Oyj competitors beat Kesko Oyj on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kesko Oyj

(Get Rating)

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods. The Building and Technical Trade segment focuses on the chains concepts, marketing, purchasing, logistics services, and store site network. The Car Trade segment includes business operations of K-Auto, K-Caara; and AutoCarrera; and importing and marketing of Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche passenger cars, and Volkswagen and MAN commercial vehicles. The Common functions segment refers to the s group support functions. The company was founded on October 14, 1940 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.