Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.57. Fisker shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 12,577,024 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Fisker by 366.8% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 2,567,300 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fisker by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 178.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 6,259.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,092 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

