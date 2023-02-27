Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $6.57. Fisker shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 12,577,024 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 757.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.