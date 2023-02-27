Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $94.00 at KeyCorp

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.53. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17.

Insider Activity at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after buying an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.