Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.67.
Five9 Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $71.20 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 0.65.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
