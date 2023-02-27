Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FVRR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.
Fiverr International Stock Performance
NYSE FVRR opened at $39.98 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
