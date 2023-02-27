Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FVRR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Stock Performance

NYSE FVRR opened at $39.98 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 727.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 386,506 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 54.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 1,046.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.