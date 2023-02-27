Flare (FLR) Price Hits $0.0388

Flare (FLR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $433.18 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,177,973,233 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03879783 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,672,050.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

