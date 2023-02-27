Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,028,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the previous session’s volume of 726,610 shares.The stock last traded at $51.75 and had previously closed at $50.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

