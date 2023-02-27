Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMIV. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 181,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 4,502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 299,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 827,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock remained flat at $10.14 during trading on Monday. 204,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

