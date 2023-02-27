freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNTN. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €23.64 ($25.15) on Thursday. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($35.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.23.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.