Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Down to $61.06

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.06, but opened at $59.00. Freshpet shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 212,693 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 414.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

