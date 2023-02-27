Frontier (FRONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.77 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $22.77 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00417482 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.85 or 0.28219026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

