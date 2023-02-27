GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 1,154,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,696,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.