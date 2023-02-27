Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 2.1 %

GOTU stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $845.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of -0.85. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 3,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 357,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 549.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 677,058 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gaotu Techedu

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price for the company.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

