GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of JOB opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.
GEE Group Company Profile
