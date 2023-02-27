GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JOB opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

