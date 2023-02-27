Gemini Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $611,337.57 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $606.07 million and approximately $611,337.57 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

