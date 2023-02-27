General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of General Motors worth $59,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of General Motors by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 24.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1 %

GM stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. 9,180,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,786,497. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

