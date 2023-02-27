Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $632.62.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.