Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $632.62.
Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.1 %
Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
