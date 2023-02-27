GICTrade 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,956.57 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $93.71 million and $16,956.57 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00004050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.00421788 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.27 or 0.28508876 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95158539 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,339.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

