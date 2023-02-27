Gnosis Reaches Market Capitalization of $279.22 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $279.22 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $107.82 or 0.00459694 BTC on major exchanges.



Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

