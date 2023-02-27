Gogo (GOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $14.50 on Monday. Gogo has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gogo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gogo Company Profile

GOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

