Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.11 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $29.11 million and approximately $337,146.70 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,794,352 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

