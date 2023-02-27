Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GRPH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.11. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

