Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises 21.3% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $52,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 206.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 697,281 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 312,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 571,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 670,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $77.72.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
