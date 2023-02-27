Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $69.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $97.32.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

