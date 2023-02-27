Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.52–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.52)-($0.23) EPS.

Separately, CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 726,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,665. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $668.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Harsco by 940.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Harsco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Harsco by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

