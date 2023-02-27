Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.52)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. Harsco also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.30)-($0.23) EPS.
Separately, CJS Securities cut shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
Shares of HSC stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
