Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.52)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. Harsco also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.30)-($0.23) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities cut shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of HSC stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harsco Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Harsco by 940.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Harsco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Harsco by 507.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

