Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -688.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.60. 3,057,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,860. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

