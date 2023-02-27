Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.67 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $46.67 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00075872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00054360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00025877 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,350,365,648 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,350,365,647.976795 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07310653 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $30,882,195.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

