HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €61.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

ETR:HEI opened at €64.10 ($68.19) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a 1 year high of €66.26 ($70.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

