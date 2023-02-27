Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.89 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

HLIO traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,697. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

